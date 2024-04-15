Realme P1 and P1 Pro Launched in India; Starting at Rs 15,999

Realme has launched its latest budget devices under a new “P” series in India. The Realme P1 and P1 Pro cater to budget audiences and sit below the company’s Realme 12 series. Here’s everything you need to know about Realme P1 and P1 Pro, including their pricing and specifications.

Realme P1 and P1 Pro: Specifications

Starting from the front, the Realme P1 is equipped with a flat 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims the display can get as bright as 2000 nits and has a touch sampling rate of 2200Hz. The display on the P1 Pro, on the other hand, features a curved AMOLED display with the same specifications as the P1’s display. Image Courtesy: Realme

On the performance front, the P1 features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset whereas the P1 Pro features Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. They’re comparable to each other but are slower than the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra.

They should suffice for regular day-to-day tasks. Realme also claims that the P1 series has the largest Vapor Chamber in the segment. The battery on both the Realme P1 and P1 Pro is 5,000 mAh and can charge at 45W. Both devices come with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X memory. Image Courtesy: Realme

As for the optics, the Realme P1 features dual rear cameras with the primary being a 50 MP main camera with OIS and a secondary 2 MP macro shooter. On the other hand, the P1 Pro features an enhanced 50MP Sony LYT600 and 8MP Hynix Hi846W rear camera setup. The front camera on the two phones is a 16 MP shooter. Both phones come with IP rating and while the P1 is IP54-rated, the P1 Pro is rated for IP65 water and dust resistance.

There’s Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and both the phones are guaranteed two major Android updates and three years of security patches. Image Courtesy: Realme

On the connectivity front, there’s a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz, and Bluetooth 5.2. Besides, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, and Realme’s rainwater smart touch feature.

Variants and Pricing

The Realme P1 will be available in Peacock Green and Phoenix colors whereas the P1 Pro will be available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colors. The phones come in two storage variants, and here’s what each variant will cost.

Realme P1

6 GB + 128 GB – Rs 15,999

8 GB + 256 GB – Rs 18,999

Realme P1 Pro

8 GB + 128 GB – Rs 21,999

8 GB + 256 GB – Rs 22,999

Early birds can get up to Rs 2,000 off as Realme has an introductory price slash for both devices. Both devices will be available on Flipkart with the first sale starting on April 22. What are your thoughts on the latest Realme devices? Let us know in the comments below.