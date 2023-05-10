Realme 11 Pro Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Introduced In China

Realme has finally unveiled its much-leaked 11 series lineup in China. The Realme 11 lineup includes the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G. The 11 Pro series smartphones are placed as a sort of premium mid-range offering from Realme, with features like a 200MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and much more. There’s the vanilla Realme 11 5G too. Find out more about the Realme 11 series below.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme Pro+ has a metal chassis and a premium plain leather back. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is capable to portray 1.07 billion colors with a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU. It can house up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Users also get the option of dynamic RAM expansion of up to 8GB.

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup housed within a large circular array. There’s a 200MP main camera with SuperOIS, Samsung’s HP3 super zoom sensor, and an 85-degree field of view. The other two cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, respectively. The selfie camera stands at 32MP. While the rear camera is capable to shoot 4K videos at 30fps, the front camera is limited to 1080p at 60fps. There are camera features like moon mode, handheld starry sky mode, and so on.

Realme 11 Pro+

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It comes with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone packs an in-display fingerprint reader for faster unlocks. Other features include dual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, support for Dolby Atmos, NFC support, and more. The smartphone is available in the City ​​of the rising sun, the City of Green Fields, and Starry Night black color options.

Realme 11 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 11 Pro 5G is almost similar to the 11 Pro+. Both smartphones sport the same display with the same refresh rate. Just like the Realme 11 Pro+, the smartphone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU. It is also equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The only difference between the two devices is in terms of optics and charging speed. It has a 100MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone features a 16MP selfie camera. And instead of 100W fast charging, there’s support for 67W speeds.

Realme also launched its entry-level Realme 11 device, with a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone can pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It gets a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth shooter at the back, with an 8MP front snapper. The Realme 11 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Price and Availability

The Realme 11 series starts at CNY 1,599 (~ Rs 19,000) and is available for pre-order in China from the official Realme China website. Shipments will begin on May 15. Realme has confirmed both the Global launch and the India launch of the 11 series. However, we do not know when. We expect to hear further details soon. Here are the prices for the Realme 11 series devices:

Realme 11 5G

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,599 (Rs 19,000)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,799 (Rs 21,400)

Realme 11 Pro 5G

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,799 (~ Rs 21,400)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,700)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 27,300)

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,099 (~Rs 24,900)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,399 (~ Rs 28,500)

12GB+1TB: CNY 2,599 (~ Rs 30,900)

Feature image: Realme 11 Pro+