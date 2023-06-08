Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Arrive in India; Starts at Rs 23,999

After its initial launch in China, Realme has finally unveiled the 11 Pro 5G series in India. The lineup includes the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G smartphones. These devices are aimed to cater to the “premium-mid range” segment with features like a 200MP camera, curved OLED display, Dimensity 7050 chipset, and much more. Find out more below.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Specs and Features

Right off the bat, the most striking element of the 11 Pro+ 5G is its 3D woven textured lychee leather back panel and metal chassis. The textured leather back is complimented with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED Vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is capable to portray 1.07 billion colors, with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Under the hood, the device is fueled by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. You can get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, there’s the option to dynamically expand the RAM by up to 12GB.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the first Realme device to pack a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s HP3 sensor, 4X in-sensor zoom, and SuperOIS. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. This comes along with a 32MP selfie shooter. There are camera features like Tetra2pixel binding, super QPD Autofocus, Super NightScape, Street Photography Mode 4.0, and so on. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera is limited to only 1080p videos at 30fps.

A massive 5000mAh battery with support for full-link GaN 100W fast charging keeps the device up and running. To protect the device, there is a dedicated SUPERVOOC S Battery Management Chipset.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and connectivity options like multi-band 5G, dual nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, and more. It comes with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. Additional features include Omoji 2.0, smart AOD, Wisdom AOD, Quantum animation engine 4.0, and much more. You can get the device in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black color options.

Realme 11 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 11 Pro 5G maintains a lot of the characteristics of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. It comes with the same display as that of the 11 Pro+ 5G with the same refresh rate. Just like its big brother, the 11 Pro 5G is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with Mali-G68 GPU. It can also be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The only noticeable difference between the two smartphones is in terms of optics and charging speed. The phone has a 100MP shooter with OIS, along with a 2MP portrait lens. The 5,000mAh battery of the 11 Pro 5G is supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC charger. From the software end, it features Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It is also available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black color options.

Price and Availability

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series starts at Rs 23,999 and competes with the Redmi Note 12 lineup. The smartphones will be available from June 15 at 12 pm via Flipkart and the official Realme website. The early access sale begins today and will last from 6 pm to 8 pm. Here are the prices for the Realme 11 series devices:

Realme 11 Pro 5G

8GB+128GB: Rs 23,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 24,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 27,999

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G