Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Have Two Variants: Report

Qualcomm will soon introduce its next-gen high-end mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and almost a month before this happens, here’s some information on the upcoming chipset. The latest rumor has it that it will have two variants. Here are the details.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Details Leaked

According to a recent report by Gamma0burst, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will come in both 3nm (N3E mode) and 4nm (N4P node) process variants by TSMC. This would be pretty interesting as Qualcomm has rarely released two variants of a chipset. The last time this happened was with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, which was based on Samsung’s 4nm process and got another variant (based on TSMC’s 4nm process) in the form of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Although, these two had the same CPU structure.

But this happened in a gap of a few months. It still remains to be seen if Qualcomm plans on releasing both variants of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the same time or if different timelines and naming schemes are followed. There are chances that Qualcomm might go to Samsung for its 3nm chipset since TSMC might not be able to fulfill its demands as it has reportedly blocked its chunk of production for Apple until December 2023.

Currently, Apple is the only one to have made the 3nm A17 Pro Bionic chipset commercially available with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, thus, making Qualcomm the second one to introduce its version. MediaTek has also announced its 3nm chipset but neither its name nor its technical details have been revealed as of now. It is expected in 2024.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is said to include ARM’s Cortex X4 prime core, the Cortex-A720 performance CPU core, and the Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU. It is said to have a new 1+5+2 CPU architecture and a maximum clock speed of 3.7GHz, which will upgrade over the 3.36GHz of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This could be paired with the Adreno 750 GPU. Overall, you can expect significant performance and efficiency upgrades.

Concrete details regarding Qualcomm’s next-gen premium chipset remain unknown and we expect to get all the details during the Snapdragon Summit scheduled to begin on October 24. Hence, it would be best to wait until then for concrete details. We will keep you in the loop, so, stay tuned.