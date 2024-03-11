OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Date and Processor Revealed

OnePlus has had a pretty good start in 2024 with the launch of the OnePlus 12 and 12R. The firm’s mid-range Nord and Nord CE devices are also quite popular among the masses, with the Nord CE being among the company’s best-selling mid-range series. The Nord CE3 launched in 2023 was a good device and now OnePlus has announced that its successor, the Nord CE4 will be coming soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the announcement.

OnePlus has announced that the Nord CE4 launch event is scheduled for April 1st at 6:30 PM. The landing page of Nord CE4 is live with the image of a Green and almost clouded mint variant and a Black variant. We also found out when exploring the website DOM that the codename of the Nord CE4 could be “Benz.”

The mobile giant has also revealed that the Nord CE4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. For those unaware, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 was announced back in November 2023 and is based on a 4nm process. It is an octa-core SoC and is almost 20% faster than the MediaTek 7200 Pro/Ultra in CPU-related tasks and 27% faster in GPU-related tasks. Besides, it is a lot faster than its counterpart and previous-gen SoC, the 7s Gen 2. Image Courtesy: OnePlus

The back design and camera position remind us of the Galaxy S series and Sony Xperia. There seem to be only two cameras this time around, as opposed to three on the CE3. The third unit looks like a circular LED flash. This could mean that OnePlus might be ditching the useless 2 MP Macro for a better secondary snapper. There’s also a visible IR blaster and a microphone hole just like the CE3. Image Courtesy: OnePlus (Edited by Abubakar Mohammed)

More information about the CE4 will be revealed on March 14th. What are your expectations from the OnePlus Nord CE4? How much do you think it will end up costing? Let us know in the comment section below.