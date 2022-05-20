Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Gaming-Focused Mobile Platform

Qualcomm held its latest event in China to introduce the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset as part of its gaming-centric 7-series lineup. The chipset, which has been rumored many times in the past, is meant for mid-range smartphones and comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 778G from last year. The chipmaker has also introduced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 alongside. Check out all the details below.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Details

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC is based on a 4nm process node and has various improvements in store. This has been made possible with the help of an improved Adreno GPU with over 20% faster graphics rendering and ultra-low-latency HDR gaming compared to the Snapdragon 778G. It is further enhanced with various gaming features like the Adreno Frame Motion Engine for more frame rates and less power consumption and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch to reduce touch latency.

It also includes the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also has, and is a first for a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. This is paired with the next-gen Qualcomm Hexagon Processor to provide up to 30% enhanced AI capabilities.

As for the camera capabilities, the 7 Gen 1 also comes with support for a 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP and up to 200MP photo capture. Other details to note are 4K HDR Video Capture and AI-based face detection, auto-focus, and auto-exposure, among others.

The chipset is also about high-speed connectivity with the help of the 4th Gen Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system for 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz support and FastConnect 6900 Mobile System for faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. As for the audio department, there’s support for Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology, Anti-howling technology, and Audio Contextual Detection.

Phones with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 can come with up to QHD+ displays and support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, this package includes support for Quick Charge 4+ tech and a dedicated Trust Management Engine for enhanced security, and in Qualcomm’s words, “vault-like security.“

While Qualcomm hasn’t revealed the devices that will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it has confirmed that OEMs like Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, and more will ship commercial devices in Q2, 2022.