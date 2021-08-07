Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, among other new products at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Ahead of the event, Samsung is now letting interested customers in India pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy foldables.

Pre-book Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

If you are planning to get a new Samsung foldable, you can pre-book it right now for Rs. 2,000 from Samsung’s online store or Samsung Shop app. This way, you can reserve your spot and get your “Next Galaxy Pre reserve – VIP Pass”.

The amount you pay for pre-booking will be adjusted against the official price of the phone. Pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 also gives you additional perks including a free Galaxy SmartTag tracker worth Rs. 2,699 and a 100% refund on cancellation.

If you are out of the loop, you can check our linked article on everything Samsung is likely to announce at the Unpacked event. Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the Korean giant will also announce the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. Going by a render leak, you could expect the Galaxy Buds 2 in four color variants – Black, White, Purple, and Green.

If you were hoping that Samsung would announce the Galaxy S21 FE on August 11, there’s some disappointing news. As per the latest round of rumors, Samsung may not announce the cheaper Galaxy S21 FE at the event. Instead, the company may push the launch of the Fan Edition to October.

Are you planning to get yourself a new Samsung foldable – Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3? Let us know which form factor you prefer for foldable phones in the comments below.