Poco India has teased the launch of the spiritual successor of the Poco F1, presumably the Poco X3 Pro. In an open letter to Poco fans, the company hints that the Poco X3 Pro could launch on the 30th of March in the country.

Poco X3 Pro Launching on March 30?

To be clear, the brand has not explicitly announced that the Poco X3 Pro is launching on March 30 in India. Instead, the company has dropped hints in its latest tweet. Certain portions in the post are highlighted in bold, which leads us to believe that the device in question is the X3 Pro. You can check out the post below:

Same madness, only more! Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021

Rumored Specifications

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (aka Stufflistings), the Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature a Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact type of the display is not known yet. It may also come with an unannounced Snapdragon 860 chipset. Rumor has it that Snapdragon 860 will be an improved version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, the X3 Pro is said to miss out on 5G connectivity. The handset may come equipped with a 5,200mAh battery.

A separate report on 91Mobiles earlier this week claims that the device will go on sale in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations. The device will most likely be available in Blue, Black, and Bronze color options. Other specifications remain a mystery for now.

Given how the company is hyping up the Poco X3 Pro, it is likely that the device will be priced around Rs. 21,000 like the Poco F1, at least for the base variant. We will have to wait to see if that’s the case though. Are you excited for the much-awaited Poco F1 successor? Share your expectations and thoughts with us in the comments below.