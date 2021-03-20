While we are just 10 days away from the Poco X3 Pro launch in India, a Vietnamese e-commerce listing has revealed the key specifications of the device. The leak comes from Shopee Vietnam and was spotted by Twitter user @chunvn8888 (via XDA Developers) last evening.

Poco X3 Pro Leaks in Shopee Listing

According to the listing, the Poco X3 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset, which hasn’t been announced so far. It is said to be a 7nm chipset with a Kryo 485 octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 GPU. It looks like the smartphone won’t support 5G.

In terms of optics, we could expect a 48MP quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. The Poco X3 Pro would also have a 20MP selfie sensor. Poco India recently shared a dramatic image sample from the device, which you can check out below:

Enough of chit-chat. Time to reveal the secret behind the location shared earlier. Hint: #ShotOnPOCOX3Pro#MadeofMad #PROformance pic.twitter.com/vMp20lZR70 — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 19, 2021

The device will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with UFS 3.1-type storage. There’s also support for expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. Going by the listing, you could expect the Poco X3 Pro to equip a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other specifications include dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

As for the pricing, a recent leaked listing hints that the device may cost €269 (~Rs. 23,279) for the base model and €319 (~Rs. 27,599) for the 8GB+256GB variant. We’ll have to wait until the India launch to know the official price and availability details for the Poco X3 Pro. Do you think this smartphone will be able to match the Poco F1 hype? Let us know your price expectations in the comments below.