After its global launch earlier last week, the much-anticipated Poco X3 Pro has made its India debut today. It is being referred to as the spiritual successor of the Poco F1, which was a flagship killer, and brought a Snapdragon 800-series chipset to the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment back in 2018. We have since seen many competitors, including Realme, try to emulate this success but in vain. And now, the Poco X3 Pro has today launched in India to repeat history.

Poco X3 Pro: Specifications

Design & Display

Starting off with the design, the Poco X3 Pro features a plastic back panel with the same race track strip design as the Poco X3. The back panel includes two matte strips at the edges and a glossy track, with the reflective Poco logo, in the middle.

The smartphone includes a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (can switch between 50Hz/ 60Hz/ 90Hz/ 120Hz) and a 240Hz touch sampling rate (beneficial for gamers). The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

There’s also a 20MP (f/2.2) punch-hole selfie camera at the top. You even have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button onboard. Poco X3 Pro is IP53-rated for dust protection and splash resistance and has stereo speakers onboard.

Internals

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset. It is not a new chipset by any means. Qualcomm has rebranded the Snapdragon 855+ SoC from late 2019 to the Snapdragon 860. You can check out the specifications right here. You will also find up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 for Poco, which means no ads and bloat, out-of-the-box.

Cameras

Further, Poco X3 Pro also has a massive camera like the Poco X3 but it is a downgrade in terms of specifications. The Pro variant packs a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor as compared to the 64MP sensor aboard the standard variant. You’ll also find an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor to round up the kitty.

Battery Life & Charging

The smartphone comes with a massive 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support using the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It will easily last you two whole days with light to medium usage, claims the Chinese giant. The Poco X3 Pro also comes with Liquidcool 1.0+ technology for improved thermal performance. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 5 support in terms of connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The Poco X3 Pro has been priced starting at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB base variant in India. The higher-end 8GB+128GB will set you back Rs. 20,999, which is an exceptional price tag for a Snapdragon 800-series smartphone. Poco F1 users will get special discount offers, which will be announced on 1st April, so stay tuned for more information.

The smartphone will be available to buy in three color variants, namely Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Golden Bronze. It goes on sale starting from 6th April, exclusively via Flipkart in India. So, do you think Poco X3 Pro is the true successor to the original Poco F1? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.