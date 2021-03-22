Putting an end to the leaks and rumors, Poco has launched two new smartphones in Europe today. Dubbed the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3, these much-awaited smartphones come with flagship-grade Snapdragon SoCs, 48MP cameras, 120Hz displays, and a lot more.

So, let us take a look at some of the key specs of both the devices before moving on to the prices and availability, shall we?

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3: Specs and Features

Poco X3 Pro

Starting with the Poco X3 Pro, the device is an upgraded version of the Poco X3 which the company launched late last year. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor doubling as the power button onboard. The display panel comes with a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Speaking of the cameras, the Poco X3 Pro packs a quad-camera module at the back. It sports a primary 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 119-degree FOV, and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro shots and depth information. It is a downgrade from the 64MP primary sensor which is onboard the Poco X3.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with the Adreno 640 GPU. It is a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 855+ from a couple of years ago. There is no difference in any of the specifications and even Qualcomm states the same on its website.

The device also comes in two configurations, including a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There is also a slot for a microSD card that will let users expand the storage up to 1TB.

The device also comes with a massive 5,160 battery with 33W fast charging support. It will last you two whole days with light to medium usage, as per Poco. It also comes with the company’s Liquidcool 1.0+ technology for improved thermal performance. There is a USB-C port at the bottom, along with the OG 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco X3 Pro comes in three color options – Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue. It runs MIUI for Poco based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Poco F3

Now, coming to the Poco F3, the device is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 which Xiaomi launched in China last month. As a result, the specs are pretty similar to the Redmi K40. Poco F3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel comes with 2400 x 1080p resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support for better color reproduction.

Coming to the internals, the Poco F3 features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset inside. This is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Moreover, much like the X3 Pro, there are two storage variants of the Poco F3 that have up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And if you are wondering about benchmarks, the Poco F3 scored over 640,000 points on AnTuTu.

Now, coming to the cameras, it packs a vertical triple-camera setup at the back along with the Poco 5G branding. It includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 5MP telephoto-macro lens. There is also a 20MP selfie shooter at the front, housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

Poco F3 also packs a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Turning our attention to the connectivity front, the device comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, and 5G connectivity. It packs a pair of front-firing dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

It comes in three color options – Night Black and Arctic Blue colorways with a smaller Poco 5G branding, and the Deep Ocean Blue with three shades of blue and a bigger Poco 5G branding at the back. It runs MIUI for Poco based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices and availability of the devices, the company will launch the base variant of the Poco X3 Pro at an early bird price of €199 (~Rs. 17,160) on March 24. It will be available for the said price until April 4, and following this date, the device will retail for €249 (~Rs. 21,472). For the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, the early bird price is €249 (~Rs. 21,472). Following the said deadline, the device will retail for €279 (~Rs. 24,059).

Poco X3 Pro will be available to buy on various online platforms including Poco’s official website, Amazon, Mi Home platform, AliExpress, eBay, and more.

The Poco F3, on the other hand, will come with an early price tag of €299 (~Rs. 25,783) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Following the early-bird deadline, the device will retail for €349 (~Rs. 30,099). Similarly, the higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes with an early-bird price tag of €349 (~Rs. 30,099). After that, it will retail for €399 (~Rs. 34,406).

Poco F3 will be available at the early-bird price from March 27 until April 6 and will be available on various online platforms, such as the company’s official website, Amazon, AliExpress, Shopee, and more.

The company has also confirmed to launch the Poco X3 Pro in India on March 30. So, stay tuned for more details.