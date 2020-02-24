Officially launched earlier this month with Android 10 on-board, the Poco X2 has been confirmed to receive the Android 11 update. In a press release earlier today, Xiaomi announced that the device will receive the Android 11 update going forward, but there’s no ETA for that just yet.

Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 11 last week with a number of innovative new features, including Chat Bubbles, a ‘Conversation’ section in the notification panel, support for copy-paste within the notification shade, more granular permissions for stricter privacy, a native screen recorder, an improved do-not-disturb mode, scheduling options for Dark Mode and more.

The search giant has also officially announced a definitive timeline to launch the final release version of the software, saying that it will have 6 pre-releases – 3 developer previews between now and April, followed by 3 betas, starting next May, before the final stable build is released in Q3, 2020.

As a refresher, the Poco X2 was unveiled almost two years after the launch of the Poco F1 (known as Pocofone F1 globally) in 2018, but has disappointed some fans because it lacks the raw power of its predecessor. However, its price-tag still makes it one of the most attractive devices in its price point alongside similar smartphones from Realme and Samsung.

Powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and featuring a 120Hz FHD+ display, the Poco X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB model, while the 6GB+128GB variant comes with a Rs. 16,999 price-tag. Xiaomi is also offering an 8GB+256GB version for a hefty Rs. 19,999. It went on sale February 11th in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red color options on Flipkart.