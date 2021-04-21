After launching the Poco X3 Pro in India recently, Poco has now expanded its M-series with the launch of a new Poco M2 variant. Dubbed the Poco M2 Reloaded, this device comes as a toned-down version of the original Poco M2, which launched as a Redmi 9 Prime rebrand in India last year.

So, before going to the price and availability of the device, let us take a look at some of the key specs and features of the Poco M2 Reloaded.

Poco M2 Reloaded: Key Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the Poco M2 Reloaded features a similar form factor as its predecessor. It comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a water-drop design to house an 8MP selfie snapper.

There is a quad rear-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor onboard. The camera module also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree field-of-view (FOV), a 5MP macro lens, and a customary 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Poco M2 Reloaded packs the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is based on the 12nm architecture. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot. The 4GB RAM is the only difference between the Reloaded and the standard variant. The latter packs 6GB of RAM and the rest of the specifications remain the same.

There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and support for dual SIM connectivity.

The device comes in two color variants – Greyish Black and Mostly Blue, and it runs on MIUI 11 for Poco based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Poco M2 Reloaded is a lower-end version with 4GB of RAM so it is priced a little more affordably. You can get it for Rs 9,499, in India. It is exclusively available to buy from Flipkart starting today. The sale goes live at 3:00 PM.