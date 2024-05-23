POCO F6 Launches in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3; Check out Price & Specs

The POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro have finally gone official globally. However, in India, only the vanilla POCO F6 got to make it. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, thereby becoming an instant eye candy for mobile gamers in the subcontinent. The full specification list as well as pricing of the handset in India have been revealed too. So, let’s quickly see how much the POCO F6 costs and what specs it brings.

POCO F6 Specifications

Image Courtesy: POCO

Talking about the display first, the smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This is a 12-bit 1.5K panel sporting a 2712 x 1220 resolution. In addition, the display offers a pixel density of 446 PPI and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.27%.

It doesn’t end there, for you also get to see HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The peak brightness is capped at 2400 nits, and the DC Dimming frequency is set at 1920Hz PWM. On top, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well.

Under the hood, as we said, the 4nm TSMC-based Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powers the device. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. On the software front, the device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS right out of the box. The brand also promises 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The processor will also be backed by what the brand is calling the 4800 mm² Iceloop cooling system.

When it comes to optics, there’s a primary 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor paired with an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultrawide-angle sensor. At the front, there’s a 20MP selfie shooter. The device can capture videos of up to 4K 60FPS through the primary sensor, while the front shooter is limited to 1080p 60FPS.

As for the battery power, the POCO F6 packs a 5,000mAh unit. This rated battery capacity is coupled with 90W fast charging support. Finally, talking about connectivity options, you get a whopping 15 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, and NFC.

POCO F6 Price in India and Availability

The POCO F6 comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for its base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There’s also a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 33,999. The device comes in the Titanium and Black color options.

As for availability, the handset will go on sale on May 29, 2024, via Flipkart. There’s a Rs 2,000 introductory bank discount as well, which brings the starting price down to Rs 27,999. You can also avail additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.