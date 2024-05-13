POCO F6 India Launch Date Confirmed

POCO’s F series of devices are quite popular in the upper mid-range segment, and things are about to get heated up in the sub-Rs. 35,000 segment. POCO is gearing up to launch the latest POCO F6 following the Realme GT 6T launch. Here’s all you need to know.

The Xiaomi-owned POCO brand has confirmed POCO F6’s India launch date to be May 23. For those unaware, the POCO F6 is supposedly a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 that recently launched in China. Entering God Mode.

23rd May 2024 | 4:30 PM IST



23rd May 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

The landing page of Poco F6 is now live on Flipkart, confirming the India launch event on May 23 at 4:30 PM IST. If this is indeed the rebranded Turbo 3, the POCO F6 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS4.0 storage. The device will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery capable of charging at 90W.

As for the cameras, the primary lens could be a 50 MP Sony LYT600 snapper with OIS, and a secondary 8 MP IMX 355 ultrawide snapper with 120 degree field-of-view. The device could come with a 20 MP f/2.2 front camera. On the connectivity front, it will support 12 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Besides this, the Poco F6 will come with a polycarbonate enclosure and will be rated at IP64 for water and dust resistance. Additionaly, the device will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-stereo speakers, and 3 years of major Android updates.

As per the rumors, the POCO F6 price is expected to be somewhere in the ballpark of Rs. 30,000 to 35,000, but we suggest you take it with a grain of salt. More details about the specifications and design should show up as we inch closer to the launch.

What are your thoughts on the POCO F6? At what price do you expect POCO to launch it? Let us know in the comments below.