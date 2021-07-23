After rebranding Redmi K40 as the Poco F3 for global markets, the company has now rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition as the Poco F3 GT for the Indian market today. This is a gaming phone from the company and here are the specifications and pricing of the device.

Poco F3 GT: Specifications

Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. You get up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 color gamut support with this display. The device is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Under the hood, the device equips MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Poco F3 GT supports Dolby Atmos and features Hi-Res certified stereo speakers. You also get 5G connectivity onboard here.

Talking about the gaming-centric features, the Poco F3 GT packs what the company calls Maglev triggers. According to the company, the pop-up mechanism of these triggers will avoid accidental touch and promises lower latency and better mechanical response. To ensure efficient heat dissipation, the device supports vapor chamber cooling with a white graphene heat sink.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Poco F3 GT offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16MP camera. There’s an RGB camera lighting around the camera setup on the rear.

The handset draws juice from a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Poco promises up to 56 hours of music playback, 9 hours of gameplay, and 23 hours of video playback. The 67W charger is available in the box and you can charge the device to 50% in 15 minutes.

Price and Availability

Poco F3 GT will be available in two colors – Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver. Poco is offering the device at a discounted price for the first two weeks in India. The pricing of the Poco F3 GT is as follows:

6GB+128GB – Rs. 26,999 (Rs. 25,999 on week 1 and Rs. 26,499 on week 2)

8GB+128GB – Rs. 28,999 (Rs. 27,999 on week 1 and Rs. 28,499 on week 2)

8GB+256GB – Rs. 30,999 (Rs. 29,999 on week 1 and Rs. 30,499 on week 2)

The device will go on pre-orders via Flipkart from 12 PM of 24 July and the first sale is on 12 PM of 26 July. You can also get Rs. 1,000 instant discount until 29 July and 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI. Poco F3 GT competes with the Realme X7 Max and the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 in India. Which will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.