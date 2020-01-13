Xiaomi last month hinted that it may be working on a second-gen Poco-branded device, and a new report now suggests that the company might finally launch it this year after almost two years of inactivity. According to reports, Xiaomi has filed a trademark application for the ‘Poco F2’ name, suggesting that the successor to the much-loved Poco F1 (also known in some markets as the Pocophone F1) is coming sooner rather than later.

While the device will almost certainly be launched as the Poco F2 in India, it will be interesting to see if it will be called Pocophone F2 globally to follow up on its predecessor, which was marketed outside India as the Pocophone F1. While there’s hardly any info about the device as of now, we’ll hopefully get some details in the days to come, giving us some idea about what to expect in terms of its hardware specs and software features.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2 So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon

In case you don’t know it already, the GM of Xiaomi Indonesia and the head of Pocophone global, Alvin Tse, recently confirmed that the company plans to revive the Poco brand in 2020, although, he didn’t given any details on the matter, which means we might still have to wait a bit longer to get more details on the subject.

Rumors prior to the launch of the Redmi K20-series in India claimed that the company might rebrand one of those devices as the Poco F2 in the country, but as we now know, things didn’t quite turn out that way. While Xiaomi always denied plans to kill off the Poco brand, persistent rumors suggested that the company is planning to kill off the value-for-money brand for good. The resignation of Jai Mani, the brand’s operational head, was thought to be the last nail in the coffin of the Poco brand, but latest developments suggest otherwise, which is certainly welcome news for all Poco fans around the world.