For the longest time, we could only hear the crickets chirp in Poco’s camp. There were no regular updates from the company that rocked the budget flagship market in India but it’s now back on track. And while we await an official word on the Poco F2 (at least that’s what we expect it to be called), the Poco F1 has now started receiving the much-awaited Android 10-based MIUI 11 update.

While XDA Developers reported that it’s a beta update, rolling out to a limited user base, some Poco F1 users on social media say they have received the update despite them not being in the beta testing group. The Android 10 update carries build #11.0.4.0QEJMIXM, along with the stable tag, and weighs in at 1.9GB.

The changelog, as you can see in the image above, not only brings you the new Android flavor but also fixes some previous annoyances. The notification shade bug, which made the notification settings inaccessible in the second space, has been fixed. Game Turbo is now further optimized and should perk up your gaming experience.

Poco F1 users had received all of the latest features with the MIUI 11 update a couple of months ago. This includes the new UI elements, dark mode, Mi Share, and a lot more. If we talk about the Android 10 update though, it will bring a new permissions model to Poco F1 users. This means you will have improved control over which app can access the location in the background or not, and which app is using certain permissions.

The Poco F1 devices available at our office are yet to receive the update but XDA reports that you can flash this ZIP to try out Android 10 right away. It’s just that you will need to install TWRP recovery on your device and use it for installation instead of the usual MIUI recovery. Have you guys received the Android 10 update on your Poco F1? Let us know in the comments below.