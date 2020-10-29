With the PS5 release right around the corner, Sony has now revamped the PlayStation app on Android and iOS to make more of your console’s features accessible from your mobile device. The standard PlayStation app redesign follows the PS Remote Play app, which was updated a couple of weeks ago.

If you already use the PlayStation app, the cleaner new UI should be the first thing to catch your eye. The design is, in no way, minimalistic but instead features a rounded bottom navigation bar. The selected option is underscored by a glow, which might be cool in some PS users’ books.

The homescreen shows your recently played games and what games your friends are currently playing. Sony has also integrated the PlayStation in the app, making it easy for you to digitally buy new games on the move. Who’s hyped for Cyberpunk 2077? In addition, the PS5 console will bring additional features such as remotely launch games, manage console storage, and quick sign-in via the PS app. There’s also an Explore tab that displays the latest news and PS blog content.

Another important and much-requested change will have to be the integration of the messaging and voice chat experience into the PlayStation app itself. You no longer need to switch to a different app (PS Messages) to interact with your friends. Instead, you can pull down on the bar at the top center to access your messages (carry forward from the PS Messages app) and friends list.

The PlayStation app will now let you create party groups and interact over voice with up to 15 friends at a time. Essentially, PlayStation users will now need only one app to control their consoles, chat or talk to friends, and buy games. It greatly simplifies the experience for new users, which will be in huge numbers seeing the hype around PS5.