Cyberpunk 2077 has seen what seems to be way too many delays in release. So much so, that it’s become a meme on some platforms, with people joking that the game seems to be on track for an actual 2077 release. All those jokes aside though, CD Projekt Red has today announced yet another delay for Cyberpunk 2077, so if you were hoping to get your hands on the game on November 19, you’re out of luck.

The developers announced the delay through a tweet (same as last time), and are saying that the added delay is because they are optimising the game for 9 different platforms. As per the tweet, “The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home”

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

As such, the developers have delayed the game by 21 days, and the new release date is now set for December 10.

Apart from that, the tweet explains why this delay has occurred after the devs said that the game had “gone gold”, which seems to imply that it’s ready to ship. However, while ‘going gold’ does mean the game is ready and all the content is there, the developers say that it doesn’t mean they won’t continue raising the quality, and that’s exactly what they are trying to do right now with the additional 21 days.

As upset as I am about the delay here, I am all for improving the quality. At the end of the day, if we end up getting a better game, I am fine putting up with 21 more days of waiting.