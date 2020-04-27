A couple of months back, Google’s upcoming truly wireless Pixel Buds 2 was briefly spotted on third-party online retail store B&H Photo. The listing has now made a comeback and is now accepting orders from the US.

As spotted by 9to5Google, B&H Photo has listed Pixel Buds 2 as “New Item – Coming Soon” with customers being able to add the product to the cart. To recall, B&H Photo showed a “Preorder” button when it was listed previously.

Before you get too excited, do note that the shipment date is not known just yet. B&H Photo states “Ship Time: Not available” on its website. That is, even if you order right now, you probably won’t get them before Google’s official availability announcement of the earbuds.

Also, just the “Clearly White” color variant of the Pixel Buds is listed on B&H Photo at the time of writing this article. For those unaware, the earbuds will be available in Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black color variants as well.

Meanwhile, the official app for the new Google Pixel Buds is now live on Play Store. The size of the app is 11MB and it can be installed on Android devices with version 6.0 and higher. 9to5Google pointed out that the app is available as an update on the Play Store for Pixel 4 devices. We found this claim to be true on our Pixel 4 too.

The app, however, won’t let us in unless we pair the new Pixel Buds with it. However, thanks to the Play Store listing, we do know the user interface of the app, as you can see in the images below.

A neat feature worth noting here is that the app seamlessly lets you find your misplaced earbuds, similar to this app. You can conveniently ring either of the earbuds to find the exact location. With Pixel buds, you no longer have to put major efforts to find your sneaky earbuds.

We don’t really think the appearance of the Pixel Buds app and the earbuds being up for orders are a mere coincidence. We could expect Google to make an official announcement anytime soon.