Google announced its first truly wireless earbuds – the Pixel Buds 2 alongside the Pixel 4 lineup at its Made by Google 2019 event last October. At the event, the Mountain View giant stated that the earbuds will be up for sales sometime in 2020 and now, the earbuds got listed in a third-party online retail store B&H Photo.

The listing was spotted by the folks at 9to5Google. According to the report, the Clearly White variant was listed with a $179 price tag. The listing didn’t have images or a concrete timeline, but it was reportedly listed as “New Item — Coming Soon”.

At the time of writing this article, the listing has been removed from the store and a search query for “Google Pixel Buds (Clearly White)” retrieves the original Google Pixel Buds that were launched back in 2017. However, it does hint that we can expect an official announcement from Google in the coming months.

To recap, the Google Pixel Buds 2 come with a variety of features including in-ear detection, 12mm speaker drivers, touch controls, Google Assistant support, and 5 hours of playback time that extends up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.

When the Pixel Buds 2 are finally released, they will compete against the likes of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and the AirPods Pro. The Galaxy Buds+ retail at ₹13,990 while the AirPods Pro are available to buy at ₹24,900.

In a rough conversion, the Pixel Buds 2 could cost around ₹13,000. We will have to wait to see if the tech giant manages to make the earbuds a success, considering the heavy competition from other brands.