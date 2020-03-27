Google’s first truly wireless earbuds – the Pixel Buds 2 were announced alongside the Pixel 4 series last October at Made by Google 2019 event. We saw the Pixel Buds 2 being briefly listed on an online store last month and now, the TWS earbuds has passed through FCC, hinting at an imminent launch.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there are two listings namely G1007 and G1008, which could refer to the earbuds and the wireless charging case. In case you’re out of the loop, the Pixel Buds 2 passed through Bluetooth SIG in January and was briefly listed on Wireless Power Consortium earlier this month.

Google promises a variety of features for the Pixel Buds 2 including in-ear detection, 12mm speaker drivers, touch controls, Google Assistant support, and 5 hours of playback time that extends up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.

At Made by Google 2019, Google revealed that the Pixel Buds 2 would cost $179, which roughly translates to ₹13,500. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds+ retails at ₹13,990 and the Apple AirPods Pro goes for sale at ₹24,900.

Google proposed Spring 2020 as the availability timeline for the Pixel Buds 2, which started earlier this week. However, we will have to wait to see if the global supply chain disruptions have affected the production of the company’s first truly wireless earbuds.

The earbuds’ availability was expected to be announced at Google I/O 2020, which got entirely canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once it gets ready, we could expect Google to make a silent announcement regarding the availability on its blog. We will be updating you once it happens and hence, stay tuned.