Google Gives Us an Official Look at Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold

If there’s one company that’s not the best at keeping things under wraps, it’s Google. The renders of Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold leaked a long time ago, including the info that the Pixel 9 Pro will be a smaller Pro variant and Google will call its second foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2. To not let leakers have more fun, Google has revealed the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold in their full glory. Here’s everything you need to know.

Google posted teaser videos on YouTube and X, officially revealing the designs of Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Revealed

The previous leaks and renders about the stacked lenses were spot on. The back of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks a bit eerie due to the camera module. There are two stacked dual lenses with a microphone (?) and flashlight. A foldable phone built for the Gemini era.

Out with the old. In with the Fold.



Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/7zTWktAvWk pic.twitter.com/UZDudLiUWB— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 18, 2024

The phone is quite curvy, with the lines curving when running toward the hinge for a bit of cohesiveness.

It looks like the part that’s out of bounds from the glass is a metal and a part of the hinge, which is an interesting design choice. It makes us wonder about how difficult it will be to remove the glass from a repairability standpoint.

The upper bezels when unfolded have been trimmed quite significantly. While they aren’t as slim as, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 6‘s bezels, they’re more symmetrical now. Furthermore, the top of the device has four antenna lines and a speaker. The color variant appears to be Porcelain white.

Pixel 9 Pro Revealed

The Pixel 9 Pro was leaked back last year and all the leaks and rumors suggesting the Pro to be a bit smaller due to Google bringing back the XL variant seems to be bang on. A phone built for the Gemini era.

It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy.



Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3I— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 18, 2024

The 9 Pro seems to feature a boxy design reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and 13 series. The camera island has triple cameras and the temperature sensor has been retained from the 8 Pro.

Moreover, the Pixel 9 series will arrive with Tensor G4 and various rumors suggest improved cameras, battery life, and charging speeds. The new Google foldable and 9 series is confirmed to be arriving in India, although considering the past pricing decisions, it will be interesting to see how much it will cost.

Google continues to heavily market its next generation of Pixel devices with Gemini AI, so expect many Pixel-exclusive AI features to arrive on the Pixel 9 series.

The Fold will launch on August 13. The page for the foldable is now live on the Google Store. What are your thoughts on Google’s upcoming foldable? Let us know in the comments.