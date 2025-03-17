Predictably Leaked: Pixel 9a Unboxing Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch

It’s almost a tradition for the next Pixel phone to leak in its entirety and unboxing videos to appear online much before launch. The story repeats itself with the Pixel 9a this year as almost everything about Google’s upcoming mid-range phones has leaked online. And now, even the unboxing videos for the Pixel 9a have been uploaded to YouTube, revealing almost every aspect of the device, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Pixel 9a unboxing videos have been uploaded by YouTube creators Sahil Karoul and The Mobile Central, showing the device in its entirety. The Iris Purple and Porcelain color variants of the Pixel 9a were shown in the video, along with the new design with a flat camera design and huge bezels on the front. Image Credit: Sahil Karoul (via YouTube/Sahil Karoul, Screenshot by Abubakar Mohammed / Beebom)

The back of the phone is made of plastic with a matte finish and an aluminum frame, and the overall aesthetics are in line with the design of the Pixel 9 series. The left edge is empty whereas the right edge hosts the volume and power buttons. The bottom houses a Type-C port, SIM card tray, a microphone, and a speaker grill. The overall phone weighs around 187 grams.

The phone looks quite compact overall with a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display and large bezels all around. However, as the leaks suggested previously, the phone comes with the Tensor G4 chipset with the Exynos 5300 modem; not the latest Exynos 5400 found on the Pixel 9 series. Image Credit: The Mobile Central (Via YouTube/ The Mobile Central, Screenshot by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom)

Other than that, Pixel 9a includes a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the rear. It boasts a rather decent 5100 mAh battery capable of charging at 23W, a USB 3.2 Type-C port with support for display output, and a rumored but still not confirmed Satellite Connectivity.

While the phone will ship with Android 15 (review) out of the box, it should get 7 years of updates like every recent Pixel smartphone.

The videos do not reveal any details about the pricing but rumors suggest a starting price of $500 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and $599 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. We are also yet to see the device is the other two rumored color variants — Peony and Obsidian.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a’s design and specifications? Could it be the ultimate budget phone? Or, will Nothing Phone (3a) beat Google to take the crown in the US? Share your opinions in the comments below.