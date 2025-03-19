Google’s Newest Budget-Friendly Pixel 9a Is Here with Tensor G4

Pixel’s A series is regarded as Google’s mid-range offering, and the series usually does decently well in markets such as the US, mostly due to its sub $500 price point. The Pixel 8a launched last year held quite well. Following a barrage of leaks and rumors, Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a as its newest, cheapest smartphone. Here’s everything new on the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED FHD+ display which can reach a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The bezels around the perimeter of the device are chunky and gives the phone its mid-range feel, more so when you consider its price. The phone’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is rated IP68 for water resistance. Its back is plastic with a matte finish.

The back of the device is flat with no camera bump, just like the leaked renders suggested. The departure from the camera island kind of robs the Pixel essence from it, but it should be a boon for those who hate wobbly phones on tables. The frame is made of aluminum and the power, volume buttons reside on the right side. The bottom houses the USB-3.2 Type-C port, SIM Card slot, microphone, and a speaker cutout.

Powering the Pixel 9a is Tensor G4, albeit a toned down version, just like Google does each year. The Tensor G4 isn’t a huge upgrade but should be good for day to day usage. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9a does not come with the latest Exynos 5400 modem but the older 5300. This means the Pixel 9a misses out on better connectivity, efficiency, and more important of all, Satellite Connectivity.

The phone features two cameras at the back — a 48 MP 1/2″ f/1.7 wide camera and a 13 MP 1/3.1″ f/2.2 ultrawide snapper. The front camera is a 13 MP unit. The camera app on the 9a will come with features like Add me, Macro Focus, and Best Take, all of which were introduced with the Pixel 9 (review) series.

Powering the phone will be an upgrade, 5100 mAh battery, a significant 12% bump from the Pixel 8a’s 4,492 mAh battery. Software-wise, the phone ships with Android 15 with 7 years of updates. The new Pixel still charges at 23W, and it can also charge wirelessly at 7.5W.

Colors, Pricing & Availability

As for the colors, the phone comes in four of them — Iris Purple, Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The storage variants on offer are 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. The storage type is UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 still.

The base variant costs $499 whereas the 256 GB costs $559, almost the same as last year. The phone is now available for pre-order in the US, Europe, Japan, India, and more, and will start shipping from March 26.

What are your thoughts on the latest Google Pixel?