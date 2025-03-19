Home > News > Google’s Newest Budget-Friendly Pixel 9a Is Here with Tensor G4

Google’s Newest Budget-Friendly Pixel 9a Is Here with Tensor G4

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Google Pixel 9a in all its colors iris purple primary
In Short
  • Google has finally launched its latest affordable smartphone from the A-series - the Pixel 9a.
  • It features Tensor G4, 8 GB RAM, and comes in 128 GB and 256 GB variants.
  • The Pixel 9a starts at $499 and will start shipping from March 26.

Pixel’s A series is regarded as Google’s mid-range offering, and the series usually does decently well in markets such as the US, mostly due to its sub $500 price point. The Pixel 8a launched last year held quite well. Following a barrage of leaks and rumors, Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a as its newest, cheapest smartphone. Here’s everything new on the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED FHD+ display which can reach a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The bezels around the perimeter of the device are chunky and gives the phone its mid-range feel, more so when you consider its price. The phone’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is rated IP68 for water resistance. Its back is plastic with a matte finish.

The back of the device is flat with no camera bump, just like the leaked renders suggested. The departure from the camera island kind of robs the Pixel essence from it, but it should be a boon for those who hate wobbly phones on tables. The frame is made of aluminum and the power, volume buttons reside on the right side. The bottom houses the USB-3.2 Type-C port, SIM Card slot, microphone, and a speaker cutout.

Also Read: Android 16 May Finally Bring Apple-like Battery Health Insights
Google Pixel 9a Peony
Image Credit: Google

Powering the Pixel 9a is Tensor G4, albeit a toned down version, just like Google does each year. The Tensor G4 isn’t a huge upgrade but should be good for day to day usage. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9a does not come with the latest Exynos 5400 modem but the older 5300. This means the Pixel 9a misses out on better connectivity, efficiency, and more important of all, Satellite Connectivity.

The phone features two cameras at the back — a 48 MP 1/2″ f/1.7 wide camera and a 13 MP 1/3.1″ f/2.2 ultrawide snapper. The front camera is a 13 MP unit. The camera app on the 9a will come with features like Add me, Macro Focus, and Best Take, all of which were introduced with the Pixel 9 (review) series.

Powering the phone will be an upgrade, 5100 mAh battery, a significant 12% bump from the Pixel 8a’s 4,492 mAh battery. Software-wise, the phone ships with Android 15 with 7 years of updates. The new Pixel still charges at 23W, and it can also charge wirelessly at 7.5W.

Colors, Pricing & Availability

Pixel 9a back camera design

As for the colors, the phone comes in four of them — Iris Purple, Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The storage variants on offer are 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. The storage type is UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 still.

The base variant costs $499 whereas the 256 GB costs $559, almost the same as last year. The phone is now available for pre-order in the US, Europe, Japan, India, and more, and will start shipping from March 26.

What are your thoughts on the latest Google Pixel? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Google Reveals the Real Purpose of Android’s New Terminal App
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 18, 2025
Android 16 Beta 3 Is Here with Battery Health, Outline Text, and a New Easter Egg
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 15, 2025
Google’s March Pixel Drop Brings Scam Detection and Improved AI Features
Anshuman Jain Mar 5, 2025
Google I/O 2025 Dates Announced, Here’s What to Expect
Abubakar Mohammed Feb 12, 2025
#Tags
#featured#Google Pixel

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...