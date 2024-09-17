Pixel 10 Codenames Revealed, Here’s What to Expect

It’s been almost a month since Google launched the Pixel 9 (review). So far, it has received lots of praise for the overall improvements it brings over the previous generation of Pixels. The new design, AI features, and improved camera hardware are all nice improvements, but the complaints about Tensor SoCs remain. And that’s exactly why people have been waiting for the Pixel 10 series that’s supposed to come with TSMC-based Tensor G5, which should solve the Tensor woes. It looks like we finally have crumbs of Pixel 10 series codenames.

As per Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series will consist of four devices — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — just like the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 series codenames were based on reptiles and amphibians (Tokay, Comet, Taiman, Komodo). The codenames for the upcoming lineup are as follows:

Pixel 10: Frankel

Pixel 10 Pro: Blazer

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Mustang

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Mango

The terms Frankel, Blazer, and Mustang could be references to the racing and auto world, with Mango being an outlier. It’s great to see Google has decided to keep the smaller Pro, and we expect the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro to be the same size as the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

That said, the main highlight of the Pixel 10 series will be the TSMC-based 3nm Tensor G5. Knowing Google, while we wouldn’t expect an extravagant performance boost, the thermals and performance should receive a much-needed boost.

But, the Pixel 10 series won’t be the only Google phones releasing in 2025. The Pixel 9a may land in May next year during the Google I/O 2025. The device’s renders have already leaked with cameras sitting flush with the back panel, breaking the trend of the A series resembling the latest Pixels in terms of design each year.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 10 series? What would you want Google to improve in the series over the Pixel 9 series? Let us know in the comments.