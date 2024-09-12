Pixel 9’s New AI Features Could Expand to Older Models Soon

Google’s Pixel 9 series has made lots of noise since its launch thanks to all the advanced AI shenanigans the search engine giant added to the device, especially in the camera department. Besides the improved camera hardware this year, Google also added a few new AI features like Add Me, Auto Frame, and Reimagine. While Add Me will remain Pixel 9-exclusive, it looks like Google may bring the other two features to older Pixels.

Spotted by Android Authority‘s Assemble Debug, a future server-side switch could bring the two new features to Pixels launched after 2021, i.e., Pixel 6 and above devices. According to him, there are three versions of Google Photos apps. There’s one for Pixels launched between 2021 and 2023, one for all Android devices, and one for Pixel 9.

The tipster spotted strings pertaining to the features in the latest version of the Photos app, i.e., version 6.99 for Pixels 6, 7, and 8 series, deducing that Google may bring the new features to older Pixels. They also found that the feature works on custom ROMs like Evolution X and LineageOS by spoofing the device ID to Pixel 9, even on devices failing Play Integrity.

+Reimagine texture & material +To erase or remove your selection, use the Erase button instead of Reimagine +Reimagine currently can’t add, replace, or insert new objects. Try changing the style, texture, or material of your selection. For example, if you select a tree with green leaves, you can type “vibrant red and yellow autumn leaves.” +Auto frame +Based on the contents of your photos, Auto frame tries different compositions,..."

This isn’t the first time new Pixel features will make it to older Pixel devices. Magic Editor, a Pixel 8-exclusive feature during launch, made it older Pixels in a few months, followed by all Android phones with a Google One subscription. The same goes for the Photo Unblur feature, which was announced exclusively for Pixel 7 series but was made available on all Android phones.

This increases the probability of Auto Frame and Reimagine features arriving on non-Pixels in the future. What are your thoughts on Google bringing new features to older Pixels? Let us know in the comments.