With the latest update to its PatchWall Android TV interface, Xiaomi introduced a ‘Kids Mode‘ that brings along a number of features to keep children safe while trying to access programs on various streaming services. In a tweet just a couple of hours earlier, the official Mi TV Twitter account in India said that the new features include:

Parental Lock

Safe Universal Search

Free Educational Content

Smart Curation and

Pop-Out Banner Collections

As can be seen from the short video in the embedded tweet, the new mode will work as a secondary account on the TV for all practical purposes. It will offer what the company describes as ‘age-relevant content’, including movies, educational shows and other curated ‘Mi Lists’ across all apps. The main account, with unrestricted content, will be protected by a four-digit passcode, and authorized users can switch over to that account at any time.

Mi fans, Introducing Kids Mode On #PatchWall with > Parental Lock

> Safe Universal Search

> Free Educational Content

> Smart Curation

> Pop-out Banner Collections Discover the latest Age-relevant content, movies, educational shows, and smartly curated Mi Lists across all apps. pic.twitter.com/oGirxDYUhK — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) May 18, 2020

According to Xiaomi, the PatchWall 3.0 update has been rolled out to most of its Mi TV models in India, but with one notable exception. The Mi TV 4 55-inch model apparently isn’t eligible to get the new software because, according to the company, its “unique design” does not support the requirements for Android TV codecs.

While owners of the Mi TV 4 55″ are up-in-arms over the turn of events, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on its Mi Box 4K to all users of the now-deprecated model. The Mi Box 4K was launched in India earlier this year and is currently available for purchase on the company’s official webstore for Rs. 3,499, but with the discount, Mi TV 4 55″ owners will be able to buy it for Rs. 2,499 only.

If you own the aforementioned model, you can check out more details about the discount offer on the official Xiaomi website.