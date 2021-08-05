Xiaomi has quietly expanded its smart TV line by launching the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C in India today. It is an HD-supported smart TV that runs PatchWall UI based on Android TV and packs a number of useful features. So, before we discuss the price and availability of the smart TV, let’s look at the key specs and features of the Mi LED TV 4C.

Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch

Mi LED TV 4C is a smart HD-ready TV that boasts a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The LED panel supports a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and a response time of 8ms. It also supports the company’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine to produce sharp and vibrant colors. However, the bezels around the display look to be thicker than the other Mi smart TV models.

Under the hood, the Mi TV 4C packs a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex-A53 quad-core processor along with the Mali-450 MP3 GPU. It is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smart TV runs PatchWall UI based on Android TV and can turn on in less than 5 seconds, thanks to the Mi Quick Wake feature.

Other than this, the Mi LED TV 4C supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi (only 2.4GHz) for wireless connectivity. As for wired connectivity options, the smart TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, it has built-in support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Furthermore, the 32-inch Mi LED TV packs two 10W speakers that support DTS HD audio for an immersive experience. The remote control of the new Mi smart TV comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video. It also has a button to summon the Google Assistant when needed. Plus, the PatchWall interface allows users to search and discover new content on various OTT platforms.

Price and Availability

The Mi LED TV 4C is an affordable offering from Xiaomi and is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India. The smart TV will be available to buy from the Mi India website, starting from August 5 at 12PM. Moreover, HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using their credit or debit cards. Plus, there is an option of EasyEMI for the Mi TV 4C.