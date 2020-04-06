Xiaomi’s Mi TV line-up of smart TVs is one of the most popular in the country, and it’s also largely responsible for bringing down the prices of 4K and Smart TVs in India. One of the great things about Xiaomi TVs are the mostly regular software upgrades that Xiaomi releases for them.

Well today, the company has announced the roll-out of PatchWall 3.0 — the latest software update for Mi TVs in India. Speaking about the launch of the new update, Xiaomi’s Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy said, “With the latest Patchwall 3.0 we are strengthening on our “Content first” philosophy with improved curation & discoverability while also making it more convenient with 1 click play experience. We sincerely hope that these innovations elevate our Mi TV user’s overall entertainment experience.”

With PatchWall 3.0 Xiaomi is bringing more OTT content to its TVs. It has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar which will act as a one-click channel for sports content. The update also adds Docubay and Lattu Kids, bringing the company’s list of content partners to over 20.

There’s also the new Mi List feature in PatchWall 3.0 which curates a list of movies and TV shows based on its algorithms and also context-clues such as recommending particular movies during holidays or festivals.

The PatchWall 3.0 update is rolling out now and is available on the following Mi TVs:

Mi TV 4A

Mi TV 4C Pro

Mi TV 4A Pro

Mi TV 4 Pro

Mi TV 4X

Mi TV 4X Pro

As is usual with most updates, if you don’t see a prompt on your TV to update the software, it should reach you soon enough so be patient.