Palworld’s Next Major Update Brings Its Largest Island Yet

Right after announcing a massive collaboration with Terraria, Pocketpair has shared more about its upcoming expansion update. Palworld’s next major update coming this December will bring a big island, new pals, and lots of new challenges.

In a post on X, Palworld’s official account says, “The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!.” With that, they also suggest that the island will be the largest, harshest, and most mysterious one so far. After the massive Sakurajima update (review), this will be Palworld’s major content expansion. The game is also going through a 25% discount for players who want to get the game and prepare for the upcoming update.

🚨 Major update coming in December!🚨

Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!



The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!



Palworld is also currently 25% off! A perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update!

Don't… pic.twitter.com/f2AwDjNGXt— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 28, 2024

With Sakurajima, we got a lot of new pals, a unique island, and some fresh exploration content. However, the island itself was small and did not meet the expectations of many players. Pocketpair is promising a better island update with the upcoming expansion which means players can expect more challenges.

Ever since Pocketpair unveiled Palworld, it has been carrying the tag of ‘Pokemon with guns’. However, from the first day of early access, we all have witnessed the differences and fun of Palworld as an individual game. The game did massive in terms of sales and player numbers; beating games like CS2 and Dota 2.

Are you excited for Palworld’s next major update coming this December? What changes would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments.