Palworld and Terraria Collaborate to Bring a Pixelated Partnership in 2025

Just when I thought 2024 was over with surprises in terms of video games, Palworld developers Pocketpair came out of nowhere and unveiled their major collaboration with Terraria. Although both the games come from a completely different genre, some similarities make pixel-perfect sense.

In an official X post, @Palworld_EN shared this news first. According to the post, Pocketpair is still working on some updates for this year. The post suggests those major updates will come ‘VERY SOON’. However, right before the end of the post, Pocketpair says, “But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!“

2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON…



But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!



! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !



More info coming soon! @terraria_logic pic.twitter.com/nmLpkPCn2t— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 27, 2024

This, combined with the official Palworld x Terraria banner, is already making waves among fans. Palworld has had a year full of ups and downs. After releasing at the beginning of the year with record-breaking sales and even beating games like CS2 in player count, the game had a dip in players.

Despite that, the game saw returning players during the Sakurajima update. Pocketpair has promised regular updates, but they are more focused on quality than quantity. Since the major expansion, the makers of the monster-hunting indie sensation have been silent. With this new collaboration announced for 2025, we can expect a surge of players for the game.

As a fan of Palworld, I would love to see this game’s player count grow. Terraria is another massive game among fans that holds its own reputation. So, it is valid for two indie masterpieces to join hands for a fun and pixelated adventure.

Are you excited about the Palworld and Terraria collaboration coming in 2025? What would you like to see in the collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.