Alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro, the Chinese giant also unveiled the much-anticipated Oppo Watch in India today. It surely looks like an Apple Watch clone and everyone’s going to point that out. But, you do get your money’s worth, thanks to that gorgeous display, super-fast VOOC charging, and more at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 in India.

Oppo Watch: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Oppo Watch does look like an Apple Watch clone — with almost everything from the curved bezel-less display to the placement of the sensors at the bottom looking very much alike. You will find two buttons on the right edge of this smartwatch, which is also water-resistant up to 30 meters.

The smartwatch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm, with an aluminum frame and rubber straps. The Oppo Watch sports a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with a 402 x 476-pixels resolution and 100% P3 color gamut support. This is the screen size for the 46mm variant. The smaller 41mm variant, on the other hand, packs a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 320 x 360-pixels resolution.

Under the hood, Oppo Watch is powered by the dual processors – the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and the Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor. This is coupled with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of built-in storage. You only get WiFi connectivity support aboard this Oppo smartwatch. The company has nixed eSIM support, which is present in the Chinese variant, for global markets.

Oppo Watch comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor for 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. You can also track exercises such as outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, swimming, and more. It runs Wear OS by Google with the company’s ColorOS skin on top.

Finally, the 41mm Oppo Watch includes a 300mAh battery while the 46mm variant is packing a 420mAh battery pack. The former will offer you a 24-hour battery backup while the latter lasts up to 26 hours, which is pretty decent. Oppo promises a standby time of 21 days in long battery mode, which isn’t bad either.

The highlight here, however, will have to be VOOC charging support. Oppo Watch cam be charged from 0% to 46% in just 15 minutes.

Price and Availability

The 41mm variant of the Oppo Watch is priced at Rs. 14,990 and will be available to buy in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist color variants. The 46mm variant, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 19,990 and will come in Black and Glossy Gold colorways. Both the variants will go on sale starting from 10th August via Amazon India.