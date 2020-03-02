Oppo is in the final round of preparations to launch its latest flagship Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Watch on March 6 in China. The company’s latest teaser on Weibo reveals the existence of a blue color variant and e-SIM support.

The teaser also confirms the launch date of the smartwatch, as we speculated earlier from the easter egg present in the first teaser image. The blue color variant of the Oppo Watch comes with black silicon straps and blue metal edges. The gold variant, as we know already, equips cream-colored straps and a glossy goldplated finish on the frame.

Other known features of the Oppo Watch include a curved display and 3D glass. Unlike the Apple Watch, Oppo’s smartwatch equips two physical buttons on the right side of the gadget.

With the Oppo Watch, the Chinese tech giant is planning to bring an equivalent to Apple Watch in the Android ecosystem. Brian Shen, the VP of Oppo describes Oppo Watch as a “game-changer” and mentions that it could be the “most expensive smartwatch of the year”. The smartwatch will undoubtedly be premium and is expected to bring health-oriented features like ECG support as well.

In addition, Oppo has created a dedicated Weibo account named Oppo Health where it might be teasing more health-related features of the Oppo Watch before the official launch. We will keep an eye on that and will update you if it happens.

Also, we will be learning the complete capabilities of the Oppo Watch by the end of the week and hence, stay tuned for that.