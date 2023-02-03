Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Enco Air 3 Launched in India

Oppo has finally introduced the Reno 8T 5G as a slightly toned-down variant of the Reno 8 in India. The phone, which was recently launched in Vietnam, comes with a curved display, 108MP cameras, and more features. The company has launched the Oppo Enco Air 3 TWS alongside. Have a look at the details below.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Specs and Features

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a massive pill-shaped rear camera hump with two big camera housings and a punch-hole screen upfront. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colors. There’s a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The display also supports Widevine L1 certification and an AI Adaptive Eye Protection System.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is also seen powering the Realme 10 Pro 5G, the iQOO Z6, and more. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department houses a 108MP main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP microlens. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter. The Reno 8T comes with various camera features like portrait mode, slow-motion videos, dual-view videos, night mode, and more.

It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and OTG reverse charging. The phone runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Additional details include a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, stereo speakers with Real Original Sound Technology, and more.

Oppo Enco Air 3: Specs and Features

The Oppo Enco Air 3 features a transparent lid design and are semi-in-ear earbuds. The TWS and comes with 13.4mm drivers and is powered by the Cadence HiFi5 DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for a clearer speech during voice-based interactions.

There’s support for the Oppo Live Audio for movie theatre-class surround sound, 47ms low latency mode, and SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and can be easily paired with two devices at the same time. The Enco Air 3 comes with a total playback time of up to 25 hours and can provide a listening time of up to 2 hours in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, the earbuds come with touch controls, DNN noise cancellation for calls, an IP54 rating, Google Fast Pair support, and more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available via Flipkart, the Oppo Store, and leading retail stores, starting February 10. The Enco Air 3 retails at Rs 2,999 and will also be up for grabs, starting February 10 via Flipkart, Amazon India, the Oppo Store, and offline stores.

As for the offers, users can get a 10% cashback, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000, and no-cost EMI options if the Reno 8T is purchased via retail stores. If bought via online platforms, users can get up to Rs 3,000 as an exchange offer, a 10% instant discount on the use of HDFC and more bank cards, and no-cost EMI.

There’s an OPPOverse bundle offer too, which can get users a discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of the Enco Air 3 along with the Reno 8T 5G. This is valid until February 16.