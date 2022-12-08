Realme 10 Pro Series Comes to India; Check out the Price, Features, and More

Realme has finally bought its new number series, the Realme 10 Pro lineup to India. The Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+, which were launched in China last month, are the new budget phones by the company coming with a curved AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, Jio True 5G support, and more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Realme 10 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Realme 10 Pro+ features the Hyperspace design, which includes really big camera housings at the back and a ‘prism acceleration pattern.‘ The phone weighs 173 grams, which makes it pretty lightweight. It comes in Nebula Blue, Dark Matter, and Hyperspace Gold colorways.

This is the first to come with a curved AMOLED display (in the price segment), which spans 6.7 inches. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 950 nits of peak brightness. It has the narrowest chin and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and 10-bit colors. It is also the display to come with the world’s first Flicker-free TUB Rheinland certification.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme 10 Pro+ gets up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM and storage expansion too.

For photography, the device gets the 108MP ProLight camera with the Samsung HM6 sensor and 6P lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper stands at 16MP. The device comes equipped with features like HyperShot imaging for clearer images and improved AI camera algorithms, Street Photography 3.0, Super Group Portrait mode, One Take mode, Super Nightscape mode, and more.

It includes a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and an 80W in-box charger. It runs Realme UI 4.0 (also introduced today) based on Android 13. Realme UI 4.0 comes with the Pixelation feature while taking screenshots, a card-style control center, Smart AOD for music player and more in AOD, and more features. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers, HyperSmart Antenna Switching, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, and more.

Realme 10 Pro: Specs and Features

The Realme 10 Pro looks similar to the 10 Pro+ variant but with flat edges. There’s the 6.72-inch AMOLED display, which is flat. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits of brightness, and more.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has the same 5,000mAh battery but with 33W fast charging support. On the camera front, there’s a 108MP ProLight camera and a macro lens. The phone also has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme 10 Pro runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and more. It also comes in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colors.

Price and Availability

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be available, starting December 14, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be up for grabs, starting December 16, via Flipkart and the company’s website. Check out the prices below.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

6GB+128GB: Rs 24,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 27,999

Realme 10 Pro 5G