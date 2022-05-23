Oppo Reno 8 Series with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 80W Fast Charging Launched in China

Oppo has finally made the Reno 8 series official in China. The new lineup succeeds the Reno 7 series and includes three phones: the Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. Out of the three, the Reno 8 Pro is the first phone to arrive with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which was introduced last week. Here are all the details you should know.

Oppo Reno 8: Specs and Features

This is the vanilla model, which retains the Reno 7 Pro’s flat-edge design and also has hints of a Realme GT 2 – evident from the big camera housings on the rear. The camera island blends into the rear panel. The Reno 8 comes in eight colors, namely Drunk, Happy, Undercurrent, Night Tour Black, Encounter Blue, Clear Sky Blue, and Roaming Grey. There’s a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera section gets a 50MP main camera, along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP B&W sensor. A 32MP camera is also present on the front. It comes with a Dynamic capture engine for clearer videos, multi-view video mode, AI Radiant Beauty, and more.

The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, becoming the second phone with the chipset after the recent OnePlus Nord 2T. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Another highlight is support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, much like the Nord 2T, and will help juice up the 4,500mAh battery onboard. The device runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Additional details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC and 5G support, LinkBoost 3.0 tech, Hyperboost, and more.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Specs and Features

The Reno 8 Pro has the same design as the Reno 8 and comes in Slightly Drunk, Encounter Blue, and Night Tour Black colorways. It has a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED punch-hole display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned earlier, this is the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 smartphone and comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the photography front, it comes with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera with an IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It also features a 32MP selfie shooter with a Super Sensitive Cat Eye lens. The difference is that it also uses the company’s MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) with an AI Noise Reduction algorithm and enhancements for better low-light photography. It supports dual-core portrait photography, a Dynamic capture engine, AI Radiant Beauty mode, 4K HDR videos, and more.

The Reno 8 Pro, much like the vanilla model, is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, 5G, LinkBoost 3.0, Hyperboost, and more features.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Reno 8 Pro+ is the eldest sibling and features the same design as the other models. It sports a bigger 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, which is similar to the OnePlus 10R. It also supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department also includes the MariSilicon X imaging chip, the same as Reno 8 Pro. Another similarity is the 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The Reno 8 Pro+ comes in Roaming Gray, Undercurrent Black, and Happy Green colorways.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 8 series starts at CNY 2,499 and comes in multiple RAM+storage configations. Have a quick look at the prices of the different variants of all the three Reno 8 phones:

Oppo Reno 8

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,100)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,699 (~ Rs 31,400)

12GB+256GB: CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 34,900)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 34,900)

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,199 (~ Rs 37,300)

12GB+256GB: CNY 3,499 (~ Rs 40,800)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 46,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 3,699 (~ Rs 43,100)

While the Oppo Ren0 8 Pro+ and Reno 8 will be available to buy from June 1, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be up for grabs in China, starting June 11.