iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India

iQOO has added a new smartphone to its budget-centric Z series in the form of the iQOO Z6 5G in India today. The smartphone arrives as a successor to last year’s iQOO Z5 and shares some similarities such as a 120Hz display, a liquid cooling system, and a lot more. Here’s a look at what new features the iQOO Z6 brings to the table.

iQOO Z6 5G: Specs and Features

The iQOO Z6 goes for some cosmetic changes and features a 2.5D flat frame design. It has ended up with a much wider rear camera island, as compared to the iQOO Z5 and the iQOO Z3. The camera hump holds two big camera housings a small one, along with an LED flash and a 5G branding. The rest of the back panel is simple and just carries the iQOO branding at the bottom. The iQOO Z6 5G comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colors.

Upfront, there is a 6.58-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. As confirmed earlier, it is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is also seen on the Realme 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched recently.

It supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And banking high on the recent RAM expansion tech, the iQOO Z6 allows for up to 4GB of extended RAM. The iQOO Z6 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. This is drastically less than the 44W fast charging support on the iQOO Z5.

The camera department has a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front snapper stands at 16MP. The device comes with a Super Night mode, but it isn’t available for the 4GB RAM model.

The iQOO Z6 also comes with support for a 5-layer liquid cooling system, which is claimed to reduce the core temperature by up to 10 degrees. For an enhanced gaming experience, there’s support for the Ultra Game mode with optimized sidebar and GPU, battery, and RAM management. It runs FunTouch OS based on Android 12 and supports a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z6 5G comes in three RAM + storage variants and starts at Rs 15,499 in India. But you can bring down the price by up to Rs 2,000 0n HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Here are the effective prices of the iQOO Z6:

4GB+128GB: Rs 15,499 (effective price – Rs 13,999)

6GB+128GB: Rs 16,999 (effective price – Rs 14,999)

8GB+128GB: Rs 17,999 (effective price – Rs 15,999)

The smartphone will be available to buy starting March 22 via Amazon India and the company’s website. So will you be buying the iQOO Z6 or a similarly priced smartphone from Redmi or Realme? Let us know in the comments below.