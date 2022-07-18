Oppo Reno 8 Series with Dimensity SoCs, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India

As expected, Oppo has finally launched the Reno 8 series in India. The series, which was earlier introduced in China, consists of the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro in India, skipping on launching the Reno 8 Pro+, at least for now. The Reno 8 series comes with MariSilicon X NPU, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more. Here are all the details to check out.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Specs and Features

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets the company’s streamlined design, which blends the rear camera hump into the back panel, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There are flat edges and Glazed Green and Glazed Black color options to choose from.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole, a 120Hz display, HDR10+, and support for the O1 Ultra Vision Engine for a vivid viewing experience. Under the hood, there’s a Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department is the main highlight, thanks to the presence of the MariSilicon X NPU. This ensures clearer images, better AI noise reduction, a 20-bit dynamic range, and more. There’s a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 32MP front camera has an IMX709 Sony sensor. There’s support for 4K Ultra Night videos, K Ultra HDR videos, AutoFocus Smart Selfie, Night mode, Hyperlapse, and more.

The Reno 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This can reach 50% in 11 minutes. The battery also supports the Battery Health Engine (BHE) for extended battery life. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The device also has dual stereo speakers, an X-linear motor, NFC, a fingerprint scanner, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, Face Unlock, and more.

Oppo Reno 8: Specs and Features

The Oppo Reno 8 has a design similar to the Pro model but has a less protruding rear camera hump and a corner-placed punch-hole. It comes in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colors.

The device has a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 409ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which replaces the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in the China model. The phone comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera part is another area that differentiated both the Reno 8 phones. The vanilla Reno 8 doesn’t come with MariSilicon X NPU. It has three rear cameras, including, a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter too. The camera features include the Portrait mode, Hyperlapse videos, slow-motion videos at 960fps, Night mode, Ultra HDR Video, Ultra Night Video, and more.

The Reno 8 has a 4,500mAh battery under the hood, which also supports 80W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Additional details include NFC, 5G, a fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, VC Liquid Cooling System, and more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 8 starts at Rs 29,999 in India, while the Reno 8 Pro starts at Rs 45,999. These phones compete with the likes of iQOO Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 3, and more in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 price bracket.

The Reno 8 Pro will be available to buy starting from July 19, whereas the Reno 8 will go on sale starting from July 25 in India. Will you be picking up these Oppo phones over their competitors? Let us know in the comments below.