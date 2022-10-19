Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Edition Teased to Launch in India

Oppo is set to launch a new limited House of the Dragon edition of the Reno 8 in India to cash in on the hype around the series, which is a Game of Thrones spin-off. The company has teased the new Opp Reno 8 House of the Dragon limited edition, which is expected to launch soon. Have a look at the details.

Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Edition Coming Soon

Oppo has showcased the new Reno 8 House of the Dragon limited edition phone, which is in black. While it looks similar to the original Reno 8, there are a few House of the Dragon-inspired elements to match the tone. The wait is over! Fire will reign.

We are thrilled to bring you the OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set.



We are thrilled to bring you the OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set.

A dedicated microsite reveals that the House of the Dragon-themed Reno 8 will come with a gift set, including a House Targaryen Phone Cover with a leather finish and a golden dragon logo. There’s a Dragon Egg Collectible, a dragon-shaped SIM ejection pin, Dragon Emblem Phone Holder, and a Targaryen Sigil keychain. The box also has a handwritten welcome note by King Viserys I Targaryen himself.

Other than this, the Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragone edition is similar to the OG model. It comes with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max+ chipset, along with the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. There’s a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP rear cameras, 5G support, and more. Plus, the Reno 8 comes with support for 3 years of software updates.

The new Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Limited Edition is up for pre-order in India but a redirect to Flipkart doesn’t provide the option to do so. We expect more details on the launch of the phone soon, which could happen in a few days. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the new Huse of the Dragon-themed Oppo Reno 8 in the comments below.