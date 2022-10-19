Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Edition Teased to Launch in India

Oppo is set to launch a new limited House of the Dragon edition of the Reno 8 in India to cash in on the hype around the series, which is a Game of Thrones spin-off. The company has teased the new Opp Reno 8 House of the Dragon limited edition, which is expected to launch soon. Have a look at the details.
Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Edition Coming Soon
Oppo has showcased the new Reno 8 House of the Dragon limited edition phone, which is in black. While it looks similar to the original Reno 8, there are a few House of the Dragon-inspired elements to match the tone.
A dedicated microsite reveals that the House of the Dragon-themed Reno 8 will come with a gift set, including a House Targaryen Phone Cover with a leather finish and a golden dragon logo. There’s a Dragon Egg Collectible, a dragon-shaped SIM ejection pin, Dragon Emblem Phone Holder, and a Targaryen Sigil keychain. The box also has a handwritten welcome note by King Viserys I Targaryen himself.
Other than this, the Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragone edition is similar to the OG model. It comes with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max+ chipset, along with the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. There’s a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP rear cameras, 5G support, and more. Plus, the Reno 8 comes with support for 3 years of software updates.
The new Oppo Reno 8 House of the Dragon Limited Edition is up for pre-order in India but a redirect to Flipkart doesn’t provide the option to do so. We expect more details on the launch of the phone soon, which could happen in a few days. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the new Huse of the Dragon-themed Oppo Reno 8 in the comments below.