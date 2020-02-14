Oppo has been teasing the launch of its next Reno smartphone, the Reno 3 Pro, for the past few days. We have already learned that it will bring a major upgrade on the selfie camera front but didn’t know when exactly we will be able to get our hands on it. Well, the Chinese giant has today confirmed that Oppo Reno 3 Pro will launch in India on 2nd March.

Oppo confirmed the launch date via an official tweet, along with a teaser starring its brand ambassador, i.e. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. It has also created a landing page for the Reno 3 Pro launch in India. The device was first unveiled in China back in December with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 5G support, and a punch-hole selfie camera on the left.

The highlight of the Reno 3 Pro in India, if you haven’t guessed already, will be the 44MP dual punch-hole camera. You will get a 44MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor in tow here. The company has upgraded its offering for India to stand tall against Poco X2 (rebranded Redmi K30) and Realme X50, which also sport a dual punch-hole design.

On the landing page, Oppo touts that Reno 3 Pro is the world’s first phone to sport a 44MP dual punch-hole camera. It then adds, “Capture the world with flawless clarity. Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in OPPO Reno 3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh. The Dual Front Camera provides Binocular Bokeh Effect by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient.”

We’re not sure if Oppo is planning to make any more changes to the device. Otherwise, it could be the first Snapdragon 765G-powered smartphone to make its way to India. You’ll also get a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a quad rear-camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, and Android 10-based ColorOS 7. You can take a look at the top new ColorOS 7 features right here.