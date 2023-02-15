Oppo Find N2 Flip Reaches Global Markets to Take on Samsung’s Z Flip 4

After making the announcement last week, Oppo has now brought its first clamshell phone, the Find N2 Flip to India and other global markets. This comes after the foldable phone was launched in China in December 2022. Check out the details below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specs and Features

The Find N2 Flip folds horizontally and has a 6.8-inch primary screen, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is E6 AMOLED in nature. It also comes with a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The secondary screen is on the outer cover and spans 3.26 inches. It is also an AMOLED one and will come in handy to display notifications, the music player, animated animals, and more. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4‘s secondary display, this one is big enough and is placed vertically for better usage.

The Flexion Hinge has a no-gap design, which is said to have the most invisible crease ever. There’s the Flexform mode, which can bend the phone by up to 110 degrees and can take selfies, time-lapse videos, and even frame the camera in the mode.

For photography, there’s the inclusion of a 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX790 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera is also included in the package. The Find N2 Flip has the Hasselblad branding and comes equipped with Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU for further enhancements to its camera game. The various camera features include Dual Preview, Quick Hi-Res Selfies, DV recording, 4K videos, and Hasselblad-inspired Xpan mode, among other things.

Under the hood, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which falls in the high-end range. You get up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 4,300mAh battery on board, which supports 44W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Additionally, you get Android 13-based ColorOS 13 (with 4 major updates and 5 security updates), NFC support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and much more. It comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colorways.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at €849 (~ Rs 75,000) for the single 8GB+256GB model. There’s no word on the Indian pricing and availability details but this should be announced. Hence, stay tuned for further updates, and do share your thoughts on the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor in town in the comments below.