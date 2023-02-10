Oppo Find N2 Flip Will Launch Globally on February 15

Oppo is set to launch its first clamshell phone, the Find N3 Flip in the global markets and this will happen on February 15. The phone, along with the Oppo Find N2, was launched in China in December 2022 at the company’s 2022 INNO Day event. Here’s what to expect.

Oppo’s Third Foldable Phone Launching Outside China

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch at 8 pm IST globally and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms. There’s a microsite in India too so we expect an entry into the Indian market too. The Flip is going global! 🌏



Watch the #OPPOFindN2Flip launch event unfold on February 15th, 2023 ⏳#OPPOFindN2Flip#SeeMoreInASnap#InvisibleCrease



Know more: https://t.co/iPG3YtQspb pic.twitter.com/mFIbJOAdE2— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 10, 2023

The phone will come as a Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor and has some high-end features to offer. The Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch OLED primary AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+. The secondary outer display spans 3.26 inches and is also AMOLED in nature.

The phone looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip4 and comes in black, gold, and purple colors. It remains to be seen what colors are launched globally. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The camera part includes dual rear cameras (a 50MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens) and a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging and runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Details like the price and availability, among other things should be out at the launch event, taking place next week. It also remains to be seen whether or not the Oppo Find N2 will launch too. Stay tuned to this space and do let us know if you are excited about the Oppo Find N2 Flip launch in the comments below.