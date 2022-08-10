Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Unveiled; Here are the Specs and Prices!

At its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, globally. In this article, we will focus on the latest iteration of Samsung’s clamshell-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The company has brought minor improvements over the previous-gen Z Flip foldable, so let’s take a look at what’s new here.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, not much has changed when you compare the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the Z Flip 3. Samsung’s latest foldable now comes with flat edges, which are reminscent of the Galaxy S22 series. Moreover, improvements have been made to the hinge design, so the Z Flip 4 should feel more robust and the foldable mechanism shouldn’t cause any problems this time around. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with an IPX8 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Next, let’s talk about the displays. And again, there’s not much to detail here as Samsung has stuck with its tried and tested displays – both on the interior and exterior. You have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. This panel supports a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and slightly slimmer bezels all-around. Yeah, the foldable display on the inside is also protected by glass – much like the outside.

As for the outer display, you get a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel – same as last year. It enables you to see notifications, caller ID, and a complete viewfinder to click selfies without opening up the device. This feature is called Quick Shot, and you can seamlessly switch to Flex Mode by opening your foldable.

This foldable is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. You also have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard. Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box, but this device will one of the first few to get the OneUI 5.0 update once it starts rolling out later this year.

Coming to the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes a 12MP+12MP dual-camera on the back. The primary 12MP camera here brings minor upgrades over its predecessor and supports Dual-Pixel AF, OIS, and has an 83-degree FOV. The second 12MP camera is an ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree FOV. There’s no under-display selfie camera on the Z Flip 4, and you get a 10MP punch-hole shooter instead.

Finally, Samsung has addressed one of the biggest pain points of its previous-gen foldable. Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes equipped with a bigger 3,700mAh battery unit (bigger than the 3,300mAh unit on the Z Flip 3) with 25W fast-charging support, which charges up to 50% of the battery in about 30 minutes. The device supports 15W reverse wireless charging to enable you to juice up your accessories with ease.

Price and Availability

Much like the design and features, Samsung hasn’t made any changes to the price as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced starting at $999 and will be available to pre-order today. The foldable will go on sale starting from 26th August. The India price of the Z Flip 4 is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more information.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in 4 colorways, including Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. But you can further customize the look of your foldable if you go for the Z Flip 4 BeSpoke Edition. So will you be upgrading to the Z Flip 4 or buy it as your first foldable? Let us know in the comments below.