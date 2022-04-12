Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro with ANC Support, up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Along with its latest F21 Pro series, Oppo has launched its next-gen TWS earphones in the form of Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro in India. The latest pair of Oppo’s TWS earbuds come with advanced features like Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), long battery life, and more at an affordable price. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the new Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro packs some of the premium features while being in the affordable price segment. Unlike the Oppo Enco Buds, the Enco Air 2 Pro comes in an oval-shaped charging case that has a USB-C port for charging. And speaking of battery life, the earphones, combined with the portable charging case, can deliver up to 28 hours of listening time. It also comes with fast charging support, which can provide a 2-hour playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Coming to some technical details, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro features a 12.4mm driver with a customized independent rear chamber to deliver an immersive audio experience.

Users can enable Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) to cancel-out environmental sounds or use the transparency mode to keep an ear on the surrounding sounds while listening to music. Additionally, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro features AI-based noise cancelation for calls and video conferences.

The earbuds come with support for binaural 94ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.2, in-ear detection (much like the AirPods), and IP54 dust and water resistance.

The Enco Air 2 Pro also comes with various touch controls but two touch-enabled features stand out; the ability to touch and connect the earbuds to another phone and the ability to launch the camera and take photos. The earbuds are compatible with the HeyMelody app for more features.

Price and Availability

The new Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro comes for Rs 3,499 in India. It is slightly pricier than the lower-end Oppo Enco Air 2, which launched earlier this year. It will be available to buy, starting April 21 in the country. The Enco Air 2 Pro comes in two color options – White and Blue.