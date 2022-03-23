Oppo K10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India; Enco Air 2 As Well

Oppo has introduced a new budget K-series smartphone in India with the launch of the Oppo K10. The smartphone is here to compete with popular budget contenders in the country, including the Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9 5G, with its attractive looks, 50MP cameras, 33W fast charging capabilities, and more. The company has also introduced the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds. Here’s a look at the details.

Oppo K10: Specs and Features

The Oppo K10 comes with the Glow design, as Oppo calls it, but we can see a similarity between it and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The top portion of the back panel houses two big camera housings in a rectangular camera hump, along with the 10-K moniker. The back has a glossy finish on the Blue Flame color and tries to please matte finish lovers alike with the Black Carbon color option.

Upfront, the Oppo K10 has a 6.59-inch display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The Full HD+ LCD display supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset and you get two RAM+storage configurations: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Both options support expandable RAM (up to 5GB) and storage (up to 1TB via a microSD card).

As for the cameras, the smartphone follows the 50MP camera trend, and hence, there’s the main camera with this resolution. The other two rear cameras are the 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front snapper is rated at 16MP. There’s a heavy focus on the devices’ AI camera capabilities in the form of the AI Night Flare Portraits, AI Natural Retouching, AI Palette, and more.

The Oppo K10 carries a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. There are various battery features like AI Optimized Overnight Charging, Super Power Saving mode, Charging Port Protection, and more. It runs ColorOS 11 based on Android 11, which is disappointing for a phone launched towards the end of Q1 2022.

Furthermore, the Oppo K10 has dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG support, and more.

Oppo Enco Air 2: Specs and Features

The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds, which were initially launched globally, come with a half in-ear and stem design. They also have a translucent jelly case, which is rounded and has a matte finish. The earbuds feature 13.4mm large composite titanized diaphragm drivers for better sound quality. Oppo Enco Air 2 can ensure a music playback time of 4 hours on a single charge and the case can ensure 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

There’s support for AI Noise Cancellation for calls, Live Effects modes: Bass Boost or Clear Vocals to choose for music-streaming as per the need, Binaural Low-latency, and Bluetooth version 5.2 support. Additional features include support for touch controls, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Flash Connect for easy pairing by simply opening the lid of the case, and the ability to take a photo by tapping either of the earbuds.

Price and Availability

The budget-centric Oppo K10 has been priced starting at Rs 14,990 in India. You can check out the price of both configurations below. Both the Oppo K10 and Enco Air 2 will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting March 29.

Oppo K10

6GB+128GB: Rs 14,990

8GB+128GB: Rs 16,990

Oppo Enco Air 2

Rs 2,499

People interested in buying Oppo K10 can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI cards, a discount of Rs 1,000 on Standard Chartered and Bank of Baroda cards, a year’s subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, 90-minute delivery to select pin codes, and no-cost EMI options.