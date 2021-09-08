Oppo Enco Buds with 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Chinese giant Oppo has expanded its audio accessories lineup in India today with the launch of the Oppo Enco Buds. This pair of TWS earbuds are an entry-level offering for customers looking to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds. It offers users various upgrades over its predecessors, so let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the Oppo Enco Buds.

Oppo Enco Buds Launched in India

Now, the Oppo Enco Buds are pretty similar to the Oppo W11 TWS earbuds released last year. However, the Enco Buds come with a few significant upgrades over the previous model.

The earbuds of the Oppo Enco Buds feature an in-ear design and support touch-controls for music playback, activating voice assistants, and other functions. Furthermore, users can also customize the touch controls via their smartphones.

Inside, the Enco Buds feature 8mm Dynamic drivers, along with the support for 100.6dB deep bass. They also support audio codecs like SBC and AAC. The earbuds also come with a built-in intelligent call noise reduction feature to eliminate background noises during calls. Moreover, the Enco Buds also have a low-latency gaming mode that can deliver audio at a low latency of just 80ms – lower than 88ms on Realme Buds Q2 and 86ms on Realme Earbuds 3 Pro.

They connect to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.2 and have a transmission range of up to 10 meters. They also feature Binaural Bluetooth Transmission 2 technology that connects both the earbuds to smartphones at once, preventing any delay of ear-to-ear transmission. The TWS earbuds automatically turn on when they are taken out of the charging case.

Speaking of the battery life, the Enco Buds have a compact charging case that packs a 400mAh battery. Each of the earbuds, on the other hand, packs a 40mAh battery that can deliver 6 hours of playback time on a single charge. Combined with the charging case, however, the Oppo Enco Buds can offer up to a total of 24 hours of battery life.

The Enco Buds come in two colorways – white and blue, and also have an IP54 certification rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability, the entry-level Oppo Enco Buds is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. But, you can buy the Oppo Enco Buds at a special launch price of Rs. 1,799. It will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart, starting from September 14. You can check out the earbuds on Oppo’s official website right here.