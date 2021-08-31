OnePlus Might Be Working on an Affordable Version of OnePlus Buds Pro

As the market for TWS earbuds and wireless headphones continues to expand rapidly, more companies are jumping on the bandwagon. You can count OnePlus among these. It launched its first TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, last year and has since expanded the product line over the past few months. The company recently launched the premium OnePlus Buds Pro with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. And now, the Chinese giant is reportedly working on an affordable variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The leak comes from reputable tipster Max Jambor, who recently shared a tweet suggesting the same. In the tweet, Jambor wrote that OnePlus is working on a “lower-priced” pair of headphones that will feature ANC. As per the tipster, it will be a sort of “Lite edition” of the OnePlus Buds Pro. You can check out the tweet attached right below. 1+ is working on a new – lower priced – pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro



I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Buds Pro with several advanced features, including ANC, transparency mode, and 38-hour battery life. The TWS earbuds went on sale in India recently and are priced at Rs 9,990. So, the OnePlus Buds “Lite edition” should be priced lower than its elder sibling.

However, Jambor suggests that, even at a lower price, OnePlus might offer high-end features like ANC with the affordable OnePlus Buds Pro. So, as you can imagine, the Chinese giant is aiming to compete with Nothing’s latest ear (1) TWS earbuds that offer good sound quality and ANC at a reasonable price of Rs. 5,999 in India.

Although there is no further information about its specs, drivers, or design as of now, we can expect to learn more developments about the rumored TWS earbuds soon. So, stay tuned for more information about the OnePlus Buds Lite in the coming days.