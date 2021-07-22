Alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus has also launched its newest TWS earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Pro in India today. Notably, this is the company’s first-ever TWS earbuds to offer ANC support. Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro: Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers and are tuned for bass reproduction and Dolby Atmos. The company has added what they call OnePlus Audio ID to run a listening test and generate a personalized hearing profile that suits your preference.

For connectivity, it uses Bluetooth 5.2 and offers a range of 10 meters. OnePlus has used three microphones for calls and the earbuds filters out noise. If you have a phone from OnePlus, you also get 94ms low latency with Pro Gaming mode. The earbuds offer IP55 water and sweat resistance and the charging case offers IPX4 water resistance.

Coming to ANC, OnePlus has used Smart Adaptive ANC (hybrid ANC) with three scene detection modes – Extreme mode that offers up to 40dB of noise cancelation, Faint mode with 25dB noise cancelation, and a Smart mode to automatically adjust the ANC level. You can then pinch and hold the stem to turn on ANC. There’s also a transparency mode to let ambient noise in.

One new feature with the OnePlus Buds Pro is Zen Mode Air. It essentially repackages Zen Mode 2.0‘s white noise tones and offers it in the HeyMelody companion app. Switching on Zen Mode Air turns on ANC and plays white noise audio to help you focus.

As far as battery life is concerned, the 40mAh battery on each earbud is said to offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours without ANC. The 520mAh charging case offers up to 23 hours with ANC and up to 31 hours without ANC. In total, you get 28 hours with ANC and 38 hours without ANC.

Moreover, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes will give you up to 10 hours of playback time. The OnePlsu Buds Pro also supports Qi wireless charging, which means you can use your OnePlus 9 Pro to juice up the buds on the move.

Pricing and Availability

OnePlus Buds Pro is available in Matte Black and Glossy White color variants. As for the pricing, the company stated they are coming soon. The earbuds are, however, priced at $149.99 in the US, so we can expect them to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India.

OnePlus Buds Pro competes against other popular ANC-enabled TWS earbuds, including the Oppo Enco X and Galaxy Buds Live, in the Rs. 10,000 price bracket in India. So, which one of these would you buy and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.